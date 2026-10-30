18 years later, GTA 6 redeems Grand Theft Auto's most annoying meme by turning it into something useful

Rockstar is keeping a good thing going with GTA 6. That being, the Scooter Brothers – a Grand Theft Auto meme that's slowly being a mainstay in the series.
Back when GTA 4 was released many a moon ago, one of the most viral videos from it featured a player who – while on a scooter – came across an NPC – on a scooter. Feeling a strong sense of kinship, the player shouts "scooter brothers!" and several other things. The video now has 7.5 million views on YouTube. The beauty of Scooter Brothers is in its simplicity and enthusiastic delivery.
Of course, Rockstar didn't leave things there. When swapping to Trevor in GTA 5, there's a chance you'll find him – on a scooter – coming across an NPC – on a scooter. You see where we're going with this, yes?
If Jason or Lucia require their vehicle at any point in their Vice City romp, you can open your phone and the Scooter Bros. app will be waiting for you. Use it, and someone will be along shortly with your wheels before wheeling off themself into the sunset – on a scooter, naturally. It'll cost you a pretty penny, but we think the Scooter Brothers have earned your support at this point.
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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