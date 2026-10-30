Hideo Kojima seemingly isn't shy about Metal Gear's influence on Physint, with apparent new concepts including a mech that looks like Metal Gear Rex's twin

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Also multiple Bill Skarsgård designs

Bill Skarsgard in his costume for PHYSINT
(Image credit: Xbox | Kojima Productions)
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Some potential new Physint concept designs have been spotted at a Kojima Productions exhibition, including something that looks strikingly similar to Metal Gear Rex.

Physint is one of the titles being worked on by Hideo Kojima, and it's poised to be a special one for fans of the creator's work, as it is poised as a spiritual successor to the Metal Gear Solid series. Xbox Game Studios picked up the publishing duties of the game after Sony canceled the project, and soon after, it was revealed that John Wick 4 star Bill Skarsgård is set to play Physint's lead character.

At the Kojima Productions 10th anniversary exhibition "beyond the strand: The Odyssey of Creation and Endeavor," which is being held at Azabudai Hills Gallery in the Minato ward of Tokyo, Japan, the developer is showcasing artwork, models, and all manner of things from the studio's ten-year history, as well as the upcoming Hideo Kojima games, horror title OD and Physint.

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Among these is a statue showing multiple bust variants of Skarsgård lined up together, which could either imply we're in for a Metal Gear-like cloning situation, or – presumably more likely – these were concepts for his character's design in the upcoming stealth action game. However, the real Metal Gear influence can be seen right next to it.

Wait...
 from r/physint

There's a statue that looks almost exactly like Metal Gear Rex – the iconic Metal Gear design introduced in the original Metal Gear Solid – albeit it looks like it's covered in some goop or has some frame latched onto it. Next to that is another design which looks very much like the Gecko found in Metal Gear Solid 4, only with giant tripod legs and a tail. Regardless, it looks like Physint will probably have Metal Gears as part of its Metal Gear spiritual successor ambitions.

That or the curators for the exhibition are throwing unrelated mech designs next to the wall of Skarsgård as a swerve, as it could in theory be an unused concept for the DHV Magellan found in Death Stranding 2 – which was also clearly inspired by Rex.

Hideo Kojima says Physint is "quite different" from Metal Gear: "I want plenty of new ideas and a different kind of spy action."

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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