Hideo Kojima seemingly isn't shy about Metal Gear's influence on Physint, with apparent new concepts including a mech that looks like Metal Gear Rex's twin

Among these is a statue showing multiple bust variants of Skarsgård lined up together, which could either imply we're in for a Metal Gear-like cloning situation, or – presumably more likely – these were concepts for his character's design in the upcoming stealth action game. However, the real Metal Gear influence can be seen right next to it.
There's a statue that looks almost exactly like Metal Gear Rex – the iconic Metal Gear design introduced in the original Metal Gear Solid – albeit it looks like it's covered in some goop or has some frame latched onto it. Next to that is another design which looks very much like the Gecko found in Metal Gear Solid 4, only with giant tripod legs and a tail. Regardless, it looks like Physint will probably have Metal Gears as part of its Metal Gear spiritual successor ambitions.
That or the curators for the exhibition are throwing unrelated mech designs next to the wall of Skarsgård as a swerve, as it could in theory be an unused concept for the DHV Magellan found in Death Stranding 2 – which was also clearly inspired by Rex.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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