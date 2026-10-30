Dexter: Resurrection star Uma Thurman says season 2 will let us get to know her mysterious hitwoman character: "[Her] guts have been opened in some way"

"I think it's the opportunity that they've created for me in the writing," Thurman tells GamesRadar+ at NYCC, when asked if we get to know Charley a little better in season 2. "In the first season when they cast me… it's because they really do this beautiful screenwriting storytelling construction. It's not like the kind of thing where you be like, 'Oh, we cast that person. Let's change this or that.' Like, so they added a little bit of Charlie's sort of personal story wherever they could, you know. They added a little bit when they cast me. And so I started to sort of feel what wasn't going to be seen in the scenes as they were constructed."
In Dexter: Resurrection season 1, Charley is introduced as the personal bodyguard of Prater, a billionaire obsessed with serial killers and collecting serial killer memorabilia. We know little to nothing about her other than she's fierce, a scene-stealer, and knows her way around a gun.
After Dexter kills Prater at the end of season 1, Charley more or less disappears... but she pops back up just as Dexter has decided to be a (somewhat) present parent and live in New York City full time. What does Charley want? Well, it seems like she wants Dexter.
"Charley is very inscrutable in season 1, and that is definitely part of her character, but you know the character's also kind of gotten cracked open in her own way," Thurman continues. "She's a person who's sort of had her own personal reckoning of a kind, and it comes through. I mean, she's definitely sort of seeking some kind of spiritual relief for what she feels guilty of. And it's probably maybe the first time that this character's guts have been opened in some way."
Of course, Charley isn't the only lethal baddie who wants a piece of Dexter. New additions to the cast include Brian Cox as The New York Ripper, Dan Stevens as The Five Borough Killer, and Krysten Ritter as a new character entirely...? We're not sure, given that Mia did appear to die in prison at the end of Resurrection season 1, but anything can happen in the world of Dexter.
Dexter: Resurrection season 2 is set to hit Paramount Plus on October 30. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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