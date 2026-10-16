Nicolas Cage and Antonio Banderas to star in True Detective season 5

After he prematurely broke the news at NYCC, Nicolas Cage is officially set to star alongside Antonio Banderas in True Detective season 5.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Cage will play Henry Logan, with Banderas as Rai Garcia. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, though we know that it's set in Jamaica Bay, New York, and that True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa Lopez will return as showrunner... and that the new season will share some connective tissue with season 4.
“There's going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season]," Lopez previously told the New York Post. The filmmaker entered an overall deal with HBO after the success of Night Country, which starred Jodi Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, and John Hawkes.
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Cage broke the news to a packed audience at New York Comic Con, dishing on the cancellation of Prime Video series Spider-Noir. Despite the cancellation, he told the crowd, another season of television was on the horizon.
"I think I might do a season of True Detective," Cage announced to massive cheers and applause. "That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?"
True Detective season 5, which will no doubt get its own cool name, is set to start filming in 2027. This means we could expect a late 2028 or early 2029 release date. For more, check out our list of the best shows on HBO Max.
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