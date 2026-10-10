After reports way back in August that he was set to be the new star to flash his badge in the HBO anthology series, Nicolas Cage himself has confirmed that he's set to walk the beat as the newest lawman in True Detective season 5.
At NYCC, the legendary star revealed he's heading back to the small screen after his recent stint as Spider-Noir, which was canceled after its first season on Prime Video. "You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention," Cage explained (via Entertainment Weekly). "You can connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television," Cage added. "I think I might do a season of True Detective."
Naturally, the announcement sent fans into an uproar, leading Cage to clarify, "That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?"
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Cage's venture into the much-loved series follows Jodie Foster and Kali Reis (last seen getting ripped to pieces in the Resident Evil movie) teaming up for True Detective: Night Country in 2024. In 2025, showrunner Issa Lopez was revealed to return to the show in the fifth season and hinted that whatever came next would have some threads connecting to what came before.
“There's going to be some important connections between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new [season]," Lopez told the New York Post.
The new season is set in Jamaica Bay, New York, and is scheduled to arrive in 2027 (via Deadline). That's everything we know so far, but when it comes to True Detective, the more mystery, the better. We look forward to seeing who else pairs up with Cage as the project develops. Speaking of HBO, check out our guide to the 30 best shows to watch on the streaming service here.
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