Valve has opened nominations for the 2026 Steam awards, and for this 10th iteration of the annual event, players are being asked to choose a special winner. The Hall of Fame award will go to one of the ten previous Steam Game of the Year award winners, but there's one problem: Steam didn't have a GOTY category for the first two years of these awards.
That means that the "winners" in 2016 and 2017, Grand Theft Auto 5 and The Witcher 3, were never actually voted on by fans as GOTY-caliber stars. Certainly, both of those games were widely acclaimed when they launched – but The Witcher 3 and the PC version of GTA 5 were both released in 2015, before the Steam awards even existed.
Going back to the first round, the Steam awards offered an array of goofball categories with silly names that nonetheless honored great games. In 2016, GTA 5 did win an award titled "Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!" for games that "melt your face," and in 2017, The Witcher 3 won the "Choices Matter" award for games with a great deal of player agency.
As Valve explains in an FAQ alongside today's nomination announcement, the team used these two awards as a "proxy" to decide on the 2016 and 2017 GOTY picks. But I've gotta ask, why did 2017 not just use "Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0," won by The Evil Within 2, for its GOTY? Or the "Even Better Than I Expected" award, explicitly built for games released in 2017 and won by Cuphead?
In fairness, it is fun seeing all-time heavy hitters like GTA 5 and Witcher 3 going up against similar heavyweights like Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. And ultimately, none of this matters – as with any set of game awards, it's supposed to simply be an opportunity to celebrate excellent games. But, when did we ever let an award show go by without using it instead as a chance to get mad about the nominees?
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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