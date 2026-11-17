The Game Awards 2026 nominations are in, and would you believe it, GTA 6 has been nominated for Game of the Year.
GTA 6 isn't out until later this week and it's now up for Game of the Year alongside seven other awards at the Keighleys, which is set to air on Thursday December 10, 2026. We don't even have reviews for Rockstar's latest yet, but I guess that's a good sign that it'll be pretty good when it arrives later this week.
The nominees for The Game Awards Game of the Year are GTA 6, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Resident Evil Requiem, 007 First Light, Phantom Blade Zero, and Control Resonant. Meanwhile, other potential Game of the Year candidates like Pragmata, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave and Pokemon: Pokopia have been represented in the genre categories.
As for the penultimate award for Best Game Direction, unsurprisingly Rockstar and Capcom are in the category with GTA 6 and Resident Evil Requiem respectively. But Capcom pulled out another nomination in this category with Pragmata, Remedy for Control Resonant, and S-Game for Phantom Blade Zero also in the running.
While games like God of War Ragnarok and Dragon Age Inquisition were released pretty close to the cutoff date, this marks the first time that a game that hasn't released yet has been nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards. And if GTA 6 wins, it will mark Rockstar's first Game of the Year win at the show after God of War beat Red Dead Redemption 2 at the 2018 show.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.