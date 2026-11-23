With Mass Effect Universe, BioWare was trying its best to account for all the endings of Mass Effect 3 in a way that preserved player choice and narrative impact but still allowed for a new story to be told.
That's according to Mass Effect: Annihilation writer Catherynne M. Valente, who worked on Mass Effect Universe before BioWare was shut down and its sci-fi RPG series was put on ice. The Annihilation novel was published in November 2018 as part of the Mass Effect: Andromeda extended universe.
Valente discusses her work with BioWare in a Reddit AMA held in support of the Save Mass Effect movement, which has seen fans call for BioWare and/or its series to be revived, and which Valente plugs in her post about the AMA.
One user asked, "How did you and the rest of the team take the endings into account?" as "each one had pretty wildly different outcomes that are hard to reconcile."
Not for the first time, Valente explains that many Mass Effect Universe details are still under NDA and cannot be shared, plus the game was very unfinished and details could shift. But she does dig into the general approach BioWare took with this narrative challenge.
"I don't think it's being naughty to say I (and not only me, but I did a lot on it) worked specifically, and for a very long and laborious time, on handling the endings in a way that wouldn't piss everyone off," she says, "at least not piss them off completely, that wouldn't make them feel like nothing mattered, wouldn't privilege any one kind of player over another, but also allow us, somehow, to actually write a coherent story going forward, within the limits of having to do it in a playable mainstream video game and not a post-modern 3000 page novel."
As you may have deduced, "that's kind of a tall fucking order," as Valente puts it. BioWare had to ride multiple horses at the same time and get them all to gallop in the same direction.
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The search for "an elegant solution that we can do with current game tech, that will be approved by higher-ups, that doesn't take over the whole game and make actually telling a story impossible...it takes a long time, and it's not obvious how best to pull it off when you're the people who bear responsibility for pulling off one of, if not the, hardest nut to crack in game writing," she adds.
Valente reflects on the broader fandom surrounding Mass Effect. "It's become really clear that it's impossible to make the gaming community completely happy with anything no matter how hard you try, especially the ME endings that were so controversial, yet people feel so strongly about their own choices," she says.
She dismisses the argument that BioWare can simply make ME3's Destroy ending canon, noting that some players, including her, feel strongly about the Synthesis ending. So the solution BioWare had arrived at, she suggests, was decidedly not singular.
"We did our best, and I think we landed in a good place," she recalls. "There wasn't one single solution, but several working together, and unfortunately I can't say any more than that."
She does, however, say more than that. Valente examines the role of narrative sin eater in a post-ME3 world. "I remember laughing ruefully once and thinking god, if I'd known when I finished ME3 that I'd be one of the people who had to find the mops and buckets to clean up that mess..." The worst part is that I've always gotten the impression BioWare wasn't gleefully sowing with the ME3 endings even back in the day – it's just reaping all the way down. Always those darn Reapers.
Nevertheless, Valente maintains that BioWare was in a good position to tackle all this. "That room was *full* of ambition and enthusiasm, and I don't think it could have been in better hands," she says. "We knew all the discourse on the endings, of course we did, and I do think as a fan I would have been happy with the solution (at least what it was when I left) if I booted up the game having had nothing to do with it."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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