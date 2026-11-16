Ex-Mass Effect boss admits BioWare staff sometimes worried it'd "shut down," but he still thought the RPG studio would "last forever"

Personally, I still haven't wrapped my head around BioWare's closure. The legendary home of Mass Effect, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Dragon Age was a standard-bearer in modern RPG design for so long; it seemed like it could weather any storm. Alas, the industry right now is difficult, but even former leadership is struggling to comprehend this turn of events.
On The Critical Path podcast, Casey Hudson, former BioWare general manager and creator of the original Mass Effect, explained where his head's at as the company closes. "Part of the reason I came back and wanted to be GM of the studio, and was interested in that, was because I've just got so many friends there and I love the studio," he says.
And I wanted to do whatever I could in the years I was there to try and set it up for some kind of longevity," he explains. Hudson left BioWare twice: first exiting in 2014 and winding up at Microsoft for a spell, then returning to upper management in 2017 before leaving again in 2020.
"There are things that you think are just going to last forever," he adds. "But I think that even though we all worried that the day would come when it would get shut down, it's still a different feeling to realize that it is actually closed."
I suspect the notion of an unceremonious end lingered in the air quite a few times, especially over the last ten years or so. You had the rocky reception to Mass Effect: Andromeda, and the years it took to make Dragon Age: The Veilguard, only for the game to get a muted response. These are the kinds of things that can make any studio unsustainable.
But it always seemed like BioWare had another banger in it, and what we've heard about Mass Effect 5 indicated the team had the right ideas. Hudson mentions that he's among the chorus wondering if we'll ever get some version of that game. EA could sell the franchise to someone else, but it may hoard the dormant IP, too.
"It's very difficult," he comments. "Especially for folks that I know that are on that team. I think everyone's just hoping there's some way forward, both individually for folks in their careers, but also for the great games that BioWare made."
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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