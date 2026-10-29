As EA kills Mass Effect 5, BioWare co-founder slams "weird belief" you can "recreate great games with random people and AI" – "It doesn't work"

BioWare's closure was shocking news, but sadly, layoffs and disruption at EA weren't unexpected after it was announced that the publisher was going private in a $55 billion acquisition deal from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, and Silver Lake. Right from when plans for the deal were first revealed, devs at EA feared for the future, and unfortunately, it's taken less than three months since the deal closed for us to see an impact like this.
In a new interview with 80 Level, Zeschuk, who left BioWare in 2012, describes the acquisition as "the final nail in the coffin" for the Mass Effect studio. While he notes that he "had to break with it emotionally 15 years ago" when he left, he's still concerned about how the games industry treats developers at its core. Mass layoffs and studio closures sadly feel more common than ever, with major waves over the last few years alone, and these can lead to years of talent and experience being lost – experience that studios depend on.
However, he argues that the execs behind those decisions don't usually actually understand that part. "There's this weird belief that you can just kind of recreate great games with random people and AI," he suggests. "It doesn't work."
Pretend to be shocked, but yes, AI is reportedly being pushed at EA – anonymous devs recently noted that while AI tools aren't being mandated, "they'll make it impossible or very difficult for you to do your job without [them]." Managers have been reportedly telling employees that "'this is the future, you have to get onboard.'" Needless to say, you can understand why morale at the publisher is apparently "terrible" right now.
Going back to Zeschuk, he notes that, in general, those in charge on the business end of things very rarely have any actual game dev experience, hence their lack of understanding of how things work. "The other harsh reality of almost all these companies, the people that go down the business track never really come from the development track," he argues. "Because none of these people have ever made a game, like, never really sat and made one, like, from start to finish, even a small thing, they just don't know how it works."
This would align with the reported situation at EA, as anonymous sources have reportedly described execs at the company as out of touch not just with employees but with game development itself. It's not just EA, of course – Xbox fans were quick to question the hiring of new CEO Asha Sharma earlier this year, who'd not got any gaming experience, but instead previously served as Microsoft's president of its CoreAI product.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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