Not all Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake devs have played the N64 original, series producer says – but "it's thanks to these young people" it was made

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Nintendo's new developers are why "this remake came into being"

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake Link and Navi looking up on the edge of a rocky cliff
(Image credit: Nintendo)
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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is right around the corner now, and it's bound to win the hearts of both longtime fans and newcomers alike – especially since some of its developers were newcomers to the beloved game themselves.

Producer Eiji Aonuma, who served as game scenario director and dungeon designer on the original Ocarina of Time way back in 1998, reveals as much in a new interview with AFP, explaining that it's a good thing that some of the younger developers on the new remake have never actually played its predecessor.

It helps modernize things a bit, and adds much-needed fresh perspectives to the blend – the OG is nearly 30 years old, after all.

"It's thanks to these young people, by thinking about how to adapt the game in the best possible way, how to make it fun once you have the controls in your hands, that this remake came into being," Aonuma explains.

This makes sense, if you ask me, and it lines up with the positivity the Nintendo mastermind has previously expressed toward younger devs – like when he was made Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters at the French culture ministry.

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While receiving the honor – which Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto previously received, too – Aonuma mentioned them, saying he's "very interested to see what the younger staff will imagine" for future titles and admitting he's "extremely happy" to offer guidance so they can all "think together" about the legendary game series' future entries.

I suppose the Ocarina of Time remake is just the beginning, then, of seeing newer devs' efforts come to fruition.

It seems as though it'll be one heck of a game, as well. It's got the sauce that made us fall in love with it some 28 years ago while also bringing new features to the table, from sidequests to dungeon tweaks and Breath of the Wild's option to turn off the UI for more immersion (and difficulty, if you can stomach it).

Plus, you know, the jump button we've wanted for decades – which apparently had actually existed early in development before.

As for what else the younger devs that Aonuma mentions have brought to the table for the Ocarina of Time remake – I suppose we'll just have to wait and see when it finally arrives early next month on November 5.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time designer wanted Navi to be a "cute girl," but "that wasn't possible" with the Nintendo 64

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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