The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake file size is over 800 times larger than the Nintendo 64 original

Nintendo has revealed the The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake file size, and it's mercifully not going to hog a ton of your storage space, even if it is bigger than Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.
Twitter user Genki_JPN posted a photo of the download card for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on Switch 2, which is now available in Japanese stores. While this doesn't reveal much beyond including some screenshots and artwork for the game, it does list the file size for the Switch 2 remake as 27GB.
For context, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64 shipped on a 32MB cartridge, meaning the 2026 remake is over 800 times larger than the original version in 1998.
Obviously, we live in the era of 200GB Call of Duty downloads, and given that two parts of fellow 90's remake Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth are the biggest games on Switch 2 at 90.4GB and 91.5GB respectively, it's a reasonably low file size for the new Zelda remake, which is a welcome surprise.
What is shocking, though, is that at 27GB, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake is now the biggest mainline Zelda game of the Switch era. Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Edition was the previous record holder at 24GB, with Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Edition at only 20GB, while the Link's Awakening remake and Echoes of Wisdom both land within the 5GB range. In fact, the only Zelda game that's larger overall is Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, at 43.5GB.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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