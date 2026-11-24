There's never been a better time to be a fan of The Legend of Zelda. Not only did the legendary gaming franchise celebrate its 40th anniversary earlier in 2026, but the recent Ocarina of Time remake has become one of 2026's best-selling games. Why not celebrate the franchise, then, with a Zelda gift?
Owing to its longevity, Legend of Zelda gifts take many forms, and so there are many different items you can choose from. Whether you're looking for something for yourself, or know a Zelda fan who'll be hoping for a gift this holiday season, there's plenty to pick from.
To help guide you to some worthy items, here are a few items Legend of Zelda products which would make wonderful gifts. I've omitted games themselves — hopefully, you or recipient already owns these — and have picked a selection to encompass all kinds of Zelda gifts.
All of these items are in stock, at the time of writing, and some could become cheaper in the Black Friday gaming deals in the run-up to November's end.
While the official Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has been selling out pretty consistently, many reliable third-party controller makers have also been creating The Legend of Zelda controllers for the Switch 2, and most of them are readily available to buy online.
PowerA is one such company, as its Decayed Master Sword wireless controller is easy to pick up and, as a bonus, costs less than the official model since it's not a Pro controller. It has plenty of additional buttons on the front and back, hall effect sticks and a 30-hour battery life.
It's a very similar model to the main PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 Controller, but with a few extra buttons and tweaks to improve it from the base model. We gave that standard controller a mixed review, but it's very affordable, and the upgrades to the Decayed Master Sword model should offset most of them. The real advantage, though is simply that it's a Zelda controller which you can actually buy online.
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Lego The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle
Of the two The Legend of Zelda-themed Lego sets, this Ocarina of Time set is the perfect one. Not only is it far cheaper than the Great Deku Tree kit, but it's more readily available in stock.
The set gets you a little minifigure of Link, Zelda and Ganandorf, and a giant Ganon which dominates the kit. The rest is made up of a diorama of the titular final battle, including loads more icons from Ocarina of Time. It's designed more as a display model than a play kit, but it has over 1,000 pieces and will fit on smaller shelf spaces.
The Ocarina of Time Final Battle Lego kit has had spotty availability in the past, but it's getting easier to pick up from a range of outlets. More Lego Zelda sets are expected to release in 2027, but for holiday gifts this year, the Final Battle set is the best of Zelda fans.
There are several books which have been written to celebrate the Legend of Zelda franchise, but perhaps the best for fans is this official Nintendo Encyclopedia, published in 2018 by Dark Horse Comics.
This is the third in a series of three, following a history book and an art book, and it's the ultimate lore compendium for fans of the franchise. It has over 300 pages full of information on the universe of the games; character relationship trees, the history of weapons and artifacts, character design evolutions, and much more.
A work like The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia is a perfect coffee table book if you're a fan of the franchise, but it'd also make for a wonderful gift for someone who's gotten into the games more recently. It'll help them understand how the faces and places they've become acquainted with begun, and how they fit into the wider world of the Zelda franchise.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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