The 10th annual Steam awards are upon us, and Valve just opened up voting for nominated games across 14 different categories. The top prize is the Hall of Fame Award for the "#1 game of the past 10 years," which will be chosen from a list of GOTY winners from 2016 to 2025. In order of release year, we have GTA 5, The Witcher 3, PUBG, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Red Dead Redemption 2, Resident Evil Village, Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, Black Myth Wukong, and Hollow Knight Silksong.
Now, depending on how good your memory is, you may or may not be thinking, 'wait a minute, GTA 5 didn't come out in 2016 and The Witcher 3 didn't come out in 2017, so why are they the respective games of the year for those years?' I don't really know, but Valve says in a FAQ it used the 'Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude!" award from 2016 and the "Choices Matter" award from 2017 as proxies for the years Steam didn't give out GOTY awards. GTA 5 and The Witcher 3 won those awards back in 2016 and 2017, so Valve retroactively gave them the GOTY wins for those years and nominated them for the Hall of Fame Award this year.
Anyway, with that little oddity out of the way, it's time to talk about most likely Hall of Fame Award winners. It seems to me that GTA 5, The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Elden Ring, and Baldur's Gate 3 are the frontrunners, but Steam's user base isn't necessarily reflective of the overall gaming community voting for games at, say, the Golden Joystick Awards. I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Metroidvania sickos turn out in droves to vote for Hollow Knight Silksong, and I personally would love to see Resident Evil Village take home the award even if I'm pretty confident that's not going to happen.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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