It's anyone's guess who'll win at this point, but it's a particularly solid category this year. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grossed over a billion dollars, while the Resident Evil movie earned the near perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% (our own Resident Evil movie review awards the film 4 stars, and our verdict reads: "Frightening, funny and exceedingly bloody, Zach Cregger's Resident Evil is a horror-comedy to match the best the genre has to offer, and an easy frontrunner for the best video game movie to date. Cregger's hot streak continues.").
Fallout season 2, meanwhile, became Amazon's second most-watched returning show of all time with 83 million viewers in 13 weeks. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 and Mortal Kombat 2 also both hold fresh Rotten Tomatoes scores, sitting at 80% and 63%, respectively.
"I feel confident that we've done that in season three, and if we get the opportunity to come back for season four, that would continue to honor how sacred this is to people. It's not something that we take lightly," Ghoul actor Walton Goggins shared recently.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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