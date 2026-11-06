The Acolyte creator is directing a "twisted mother-daughter story" body horror movie starring Rosamund Pike

The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland is directing a new body horror movie starring Rosamund Pike.
Per Deadline, the film, titled Feed, is described as a "twisted mother-daughter story about parental ambition, the illusion of protection, and the fine line between predator and prey." Pike plays Erin, a mother who, after finding a collagen supplement that turns her daughter into a famous influencer, undergoes a "monstrous transformation," according to the logline.
Pike will star and produce, with Daniella Isaacs penning a script inspired by Hatching, a Finnish film released in 2022.
"Daniella's script is audacious, disturbing and deeply human, and Rosamund is among the boldest actors working today," said Headland in a statement. "I couldn't ask for better partners to take on the darker corners of this story and I feel incredibly lucky to be making this film with two women whose work I admire so much."
"We did have a lot of stuff that we wanted to explore – including tying in lore to the sequels," Headland shared recently of her plans. "Getting into who exactly Manny [Jacinto]'s character is, his connection with [Jedi Master] Vernestra, his connection with [Sith Lord] Plagueis, and then his connection with other sequel-established things."
Feed doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies of 2026 worth getting excited about.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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