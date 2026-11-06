Sorry Stranger Things fans, there is still no secret ninth episode, but Netflix has shared a season 5 blooper reel in celebration of Stranger Things Day

In celebration of Stranger Things Day 2026, Netflix has released the season 5 blooper reel over 10 months after the show ended, but fans were expecting more.
The new clip, posted on Twitter by the official Stranger Things account, gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, and more messing up their lines and riffing off one another while filming the final season. It is especially fun to see Vecna star Jamie Campbell Bower act so normal while in full prosthetics. But the stars of the reel have to be Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery, whose off-screen relationship is just as sweet as their characters Dustin and Steve's on-screen dynamic. Watch the full video below.
It looks like the gang had a lot of fun while shooting the sci-fi show's saddest installment. But in the replies, it sounds like fans were expecting more from the first Stranger Things Day since the show ended. "There better be something bigger coming later," commented one fan, and another added, "Now give me the rest."
Fans are still a little salty about how the series ended. When the final episode aired on New Year's Day, some viewers refused to accept the ending, theorizing that a secret ninth episode was on the way. This was known as Conformity Gate. Fans went through the season and picked out mistakes and 'clues' that looked to suggest that the finale was just a ruse set up by Vecna, believing that the real finale was on the way.
Then, when Netflix teased that something was coming on January 7, fans caused the site to crash while waiting for a new episode. But nothing appeared. Instead, Netflix posted a teaser for its trailer for its 2026 slate, seemingly bringing Conformity Gate to an end. But some fans are still holding out hope that the show isn't over yet.
Stranger Things Day is celebrated every year on November 6, which marks the day that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins in 1983. Byers was abducted by a Demogorgon in the very first season's first episode, causing a chain of events that would threaten the very end of the world, which all comes to a head in Stranger Things season 5.
Stranger Things is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix. For more, check out ourguide to the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new shows on the way.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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