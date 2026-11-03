Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin are shooting something together, and fans have theories

Over eleven months after Stranger Things season 5 came to an end, fans are still holding out hope for more, as stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin have been spotted shooting a mystery project together.
A video of the pair on set in Chicago, which has been doing the rounds online and has since been posted on Twitter by Stranger Things Updates, shows the two walking down the street when all of a sudden they stop dead in their tracks and look at something straight ahead. What is the thing they are staring at? We do not know, but we presume it will be edited in later on. Check out the clip below.
Stranger Things fans had their hopes raised even higher after HBO dropped a surprise extra episode of IT: Welcome to Derry on Halloween. Many wondered if HBO Max can do it, why can't Netflix? Alas, we don't think that another Stranger Things episode is on the way. But it is strange that nobody can work out what Wolfhard and McLaughlin are working on.
Our best guess is that the two are filming a commercial. With Thanksgiving well on the way, the pair could well be starring in a Thanksgiving Ad for one of the holiday's football games. Thanksgiving Thursday will see three games take place, featuring the Chicago Bears vs the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Dallas Cowboys, and the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Buffalo Bills. Or, perhaps Wolfhard and McLaughlin are filming an SNL skit.
You can get your Stranger Things fix by streaming the whole series on Netflix. For more, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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