Mike Flanagan says his Carrie series could lead to "something else down the line," and would "love to know a lot more about" the mystery women we meet in the finale

Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV show has hit Prime Video in full, but its cliffhanger ending has fans thinking that a season 2 may be on the horizon. However, although Flangan admits to leaving the story open-ended, he did it mainly to honor Carrie White.
Warning, the following contains spoilers for the new Carrie series, so make sure you are all caught up before reading on. But first, check out our Carrie review first.
"As far as whether it could lead to something else down the line, my priority was always to get to the last frame of this season and honor the character and honor the arc and show the tip of the iceberg of that bigger world," said Flanagan to ScreenRant.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Based on Stephen King's hit horror novel, the show follows social outcast Carrie White with telekinetic powers. The show makes a lot of changes to King's original story, such as its modern setting, the focus on social media, and the fact that Carrie is alive at the end of the series, even though she dies in the book. You can read more about that in our Carrie ending explained. But Flanagan also adds a stack of mystery characters led by Kate Siegel, who we are never really properly introduced to.
Well, those women could be the focus of a possible Carrie season 2. "I do think there's a ton of potential for more, especially with those characters," adds Flanagan. "I think there are so many of those women who we meet, especially in 7 and 8, who I would love to know a lot more about. So I hope so, but I'm just worried about surviving season 1. We'll see how it's received."
Although Prime Video has yet to renew the horror show, Flanagan has previously shared wishes to make a Carrie trilogy. It also sounds like Carrie star Summer H. Howell is keen to return to the character and see her interact with other super-abled women.
"That'll be fun for the viewers and me to just get to see so many more women represented, and these powers are fun to play with," said Howell. "I hope she can also come back to the lighter version of herself, how she went into school with her openness and her eagerness for the world and exploring."
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Carrie is streaming on Prime Video now. For more, check out our guide to the best Stephen King adaptations and keep up with new horror movies on the way.