HBO is all treats, no tricks this Halloween as the streamer releases a surprise IT: Welcome to Derry episode

Do you remember when Stranger Things fans convinced themselves that a secret ninth episode was on the way earlier this year? Well, although we never did get to go back to Hawkins, another beloved franchise has taken its fanbase by surprise and delivered a secret instalment, allowing fans to return back to Derry almost one year after IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 came to an end.
Without any warning, HBO randomly released the 30-minute-long bonus episode, titled 'A Story of Derry,' on Halloween. Set hundreds of years before Pennywise came to be, the new episode follows three youngsters from a Native American tribe who venture into the Western Wood where they encounter a terrifying ancient spirit. HBO Max shared a short trailer for the special on Twitter, which you can watch below.
The new episode gives us more insight into what the evil entity we know as IT actually is and why it targets Derry. However, we got a little taste of this in IT: Welcome to Derry season 1. In episode 4, after Dick Hallorann enters Taniel's mind, he learns that the Native Americans stumbled upon the entity, which they call 'Tha Gallo,' many years ago when they settled on the land. Tha Gallo murdered tribe members and would grow stronger with every kill, so the natives imprisoned it beneath a large area that would later become the town of Derry.
The special brings Dick's vision to life and reveals just how the natives caged the beast. We already know that the spirit was kept at bay by a number of pillars placed around the forest, which is why it can never leave Derry and break out into the wider world. However, the caveat is that IT wakes every 27 years and causes a catastrophic event in Derry before it sleeps again. IT: Welcome to Derry season 1 takes place in the '60s, 27 years before the first IT movie, which in turn takes place 27 years before IT: Chapter 2.
IT: Welcome to Derry season 2 is set to take us right back to the 1930s. Just as season 1 saw the monster feed on the horrific Black Spot disaster, season 2 is set around another tragic event: the Bradley Gang Massacre. Mentioned in Stephen King's 1986 novel, the event sees a band of criminals target stores and banks in Derry, which leads to a deadly shootout in the middle of town. Season 2 is currently in the pre-production stage, with Crystal Lake creator Brad Caleb Kane serving as solo showrunner this time.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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