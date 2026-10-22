Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV show has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video: "We imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom"

Prime Video has officially given the green light to Carrie season 2.
The new series, which serves as a modern-day adaptation of Stephen King's 1974 novel, hit number one on Prime Video immediately following its October 7 premiere. Summer Howell stars as Carrie White, who goes to public school for the first time following the tragic death of her father. Upon entering high school, however, she makes an enemy out of Chris Hargensen (Alison Thornton), a deeply unhappy popular girl who decides to make Carrie's life a living hell. The unique take on Carrie not only makes social media the star of the show, but leaves the ending open for so much more to come.
"For 50 years, audiences have known and gravitated to Carrie White’s story. From the beginning, we imagined a story that goes far beyond the prom, and I’m incredibly grateful for Stephen’s trust and support in exploring what comes next," Flanagan said in a statement about the show's renewal via press release.
The filmmaker previously stated that he saw the adaptation as a trilogy, rather than ending with the White house collapsing and the high school burning to the ground - which is both how the novel ends and how every adaptation since has ended as well. We won't spoil you in case you haven't binged all eight episodes yet, but let's just say... Carrie's story is far from over.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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