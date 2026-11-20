GTA 6 is officially a record holder. With a truly funny-sounding 32.5 million copies sold pre-release driving $3.79 billion net sales as of launch day, November 19, Rockstar's latest open-world game is a caliber of commercial, critical, and cultural phenomenon never before seen, even beating out longtime record holders like... other Rockstar games.
Let's unpack that $3.79 billion figure. Sometimes numbers get so big that it can be hard to wrap your head around them. How does GTA 6 compare to other media juggernauts?
As we previously noted, 32.5 million copies sold before even launching sees GTA 6 eclipse Elden Ring's three-year sales of 30 million copies. Those pre-release sales also mean GTA 6 was, per the hastily updated Wikipedia entry for such records, one of the top 30 best-selling games of all time before it even launched.
What about GTA 5, the best-selling game of its kind? Well, way back in 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 (as Variety noted at the time) earned $800 million in its first day. This was a record for Rockstar at the time.
As I reported in 2018 – holy crap, it's been a while – Red Dead Redemption 2 set the record for the biggest opening weekend with $725 million.
I'm gonna hand the microphone to Past Me for a moment, because I'm pretty sure he's correct: "That record comes with a small caveat: RDR2 released on a Friday and had the best opening weekend ever, not the best opening. The record for the best opening is still held by Rockstar's previous hit, GTA 5, which released on a Tuesday and sold $1 billion in its first three days."
In other words, GTA 6's launch is so big that, one day out of the gate, it has more than doubled the combined openings of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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