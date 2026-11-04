GTA 6 pre-orders have already made over $730m in revenue, analysts estimate, and 74% of them are on PS5

You won't be surprised to hear GTA 6 pre-orders are purportedly strong. 13 years of anticipation and the promise of being a technological wonder will do that. But we now have estimates of just how much early purchases have generated, and what the most popular platform is.
Analytics outlet Sensor Tower maintains a sales tracker that allows you to see how many copies games are shifting at any one time. There won't be many that have GTA 6's numbers, that's for sure. According to the site, Rockstar's crime sequel recently crossed the threshold of generating $751 million through pre-orders.
That's a staggering amount of money. Meanwhile, the disparity between PS5 and Xbox Series X copies is huge, since the former has purportedly gotten 74% of the pre-release purchases. I guess changing the aesthetic of the PS app really was useful.
Apparently the new Grand Theft Auto has sold around 7,710,000 copies thus far too. Of course, these are just the figures of one set of analysts – only Rockstar will know where the sequel actually sits just weeks from launch. But this is all completely believable.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is a generational release, from a studio with a reputation for making games that push current technology to its limits. I fully see this thing making billions before the end of 2026, and then continuing to bring in hundreds of millions year after year after year, just like GTA 5 has managed to do.
I mean, there's a reason nobody wants to release anything around it. Nintendo got a little brave and placed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake near it, but even another industry heavyweight isn't fully trying to challenge Rockstar.
We can compare returns of the two games later, and then the bar will be set for when The Elder Scrolls 6 finally comes out. GTA 6 sure isn't making the records easy to break, anyway.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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