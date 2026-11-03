Rockstar confirms GTA 6 is 212GB, pre-loading opens earlier than previously announced for digital orders

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GTA 6 pre-loading opens November 10 for some

Grand Theft Auto VI screenshot
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
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GTA 6 is a 212GB download to pre-load, Rockstar has confirmed, and that pre-load will be available two days early for digital buyers.

In a new post, Rockstar notes that "the pre-load file" for GTA 6 "will require up to 212 GB depending on your device, so make sure you've got ample space to begin pre-loading as soon as possible." PS5 and Xbox Series X file sizes may differ slightly; it was previously claimed that GTA 6 GB size was 210 on PS5. Pre-load downloads and final install sizes can also differ noticeably.

If you've pre-ordered GTA 6, you may have noticed an order form noting that pre-loading opens on November 12. Rockstar has now clarified that "digital pre-loading on PlayStation 5 will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time in your respective time zone."

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On Xbox Series X, "pre-loading begins globally on Tuesday, November 10 at 12 a.m. GMT."

And, per previous communications, "code-in-box versions for both consoles should be available from retailers beginning November 12."

Rockstar has a whole pre-load FAQ for those unfamiliar with the process or simply looking to read something, anything about GTA 6 during this final wait. If that's you, witness Jasmine's bold take: GTA 6 sounds like an RPG – so why deny it?

Rockstar also rolled out one final bonus purchase for GTA 6: a double-sided poster of the game's cover art and map, available for $1 separately or for free with another purchase on Rockstar's own merch store.

GTA 6 lead says Rockstar president Sam Houser helped shape the direction of the game and is involved in every aspect of creative development

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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