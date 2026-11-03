Rockstar confirms GTA 6 is 212GB, pre-loading opens earlier than previously announced for digital orders

GTA 6 is a 212GB download to pre-load, Rockstar has confirmed, and that pre-load will be available two days early for digital buyers.
In a new post, Rockstar notes that "the pre-load file" for GTA 6 "will require up to 212 GB depending on your device, so make sure you've got ample space to begin pre-loading as soon as possible." PS5 and Xbox Series X file sizes may differ slightly; it was previously claimed that GTA 6 GB size was 210 on PS5. Pre-load downloads and final install sizes can also differ noticeably.
If you've pre-ordered GTA 6, you may have noticed an order form noting that pre-loading opens on November 12. Rockstar has now clarified that "digital pre-loading on PlayStation 5 will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time in your respective time zone."
Rockstar also rolled out one final bonus purchase for GTA 6: a double-sided poster of the game's cover art and map, available for $1 separately or for free with another purchase on Rockstar's own merch store.
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Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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