The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel confirmed by Bethesda as Todd Howard dubs its 40th anniversary the "perfect time" to reveal the RPG's title

Yes, that's right – nearly 15 years after Skyrim, we finally know what the next Elder Scrolls game is called: Sentinel.
Todd Howard unveils the title alongside a short clip of sand (likely alluding to both the "sands of time," so to speak, and perhaps the literal sands of the Alik'r Desert, considering the whole "Sentinel" and Hammerfell thing) and an Elder Scroll, dubbing Bethesda's 40th birthday the "perfect time to tell you what The Elder Scrolls 6 is actually called."
Again, we don't get too much out of the teaser in Bethesda's 40th anniversary celebration video on YouTube – but it's enough to send theories soaring here shortly, I'm sure, between the scroll, the evident setting, and the quote.
Yep, a quote – from Yazar, Moth Priest of High Queen Iradne of Hammerfell: "The scroll offered only a shimer, a veil thinly lifted to my eyes. A future lost. A victory undone. Sands of time scattered by fate."
Perhaps even more eye-catching than the quote itself is the date attached to it: 4E 206. In other words, just five years after the events of Skyrim where we played as the Dovahkiin (or, erm, continue to play if you're still hooked over a decade on like I am). it spurs a whole lot of questions about The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel and its mysterious premise.
And, although I'm a tad disappointed that we might be playing in a post-Skyrim Tamriel (look, I want to see the Dwemer and Falmer in action, okay?), I'm thrilled we've got anything at all from Bethesda aside from the reveal trailer we saw in 2018 during that one very fateful E3 showcase.
This is one of the biggest new games underway, after all – I'll take whatever I can get, Bethesda. I mean whatever, too.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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