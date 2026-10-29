The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel reveal reportedly coming soon, confirming a new Hammerfell setting as Bethesda shows off gameplay internally

The Elder Scrolls 6,Bethesda Game Studios' long, long-awaited next chapter in the mainline Elder Scrolls universe, will reportedly be revealed as early as next month with the official title, The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel.
Reportedly, only the game's official title will be revealed next month, with nothing new beyond that, which is a little curious, considering it's now been 15 long years since the last game in the series, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, was released.
The reported title lines up with rumors and fan theories circulating for months, and The Verge also reports that rumors of a return to Hammerfell as The Elder Scrolls 6's main setting are true. Hammerfell hasn't been seen very much in recent Elder Scrolls titles, but it has appeared in The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, and BGS's MMO spinoff, The Elder Scrolls Online.
If The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is really revealed next month, it'll be going up against one of the most formidable industry opponents it could've chosen, as Rockstar's unprecedented juggernaut of a release, GTA 6, is coming out on November 19. Of course, a title reveal isn't a direct competitor to an actual video game launch, much less with the biggest release of all time, but the timing is noteworthy.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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