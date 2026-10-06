The Elder Scrolls Online is prioritizing combat less and content that has you "looking in every nook and cranny" Morrowind-style more, say the MMO's leads

The Elder Scrolls Online is undergoing a bit of a "renaissance" this year and beyond, as the MMO's developers put it – and much of that involves introducing new types of content that break the game's old formula, so to speak.
Despite it all, however, game director Nick Giacomini confirmed that the MMO is "here to stay" with extra help from Bethesda… and boy, is it.
I was able to sit down with the director and other leads, including associate design director Jason Barnes, to discuss what direction The Elder Scrolls Online is taking now, in fact – and as difficult as it's been for the developers, it's an exciting time for the community with regard to all of the new content coming nonetheless.
There's the season system, of course, and the ever-puzzling Nowhere Vault, Rumors, and High Seas of Tamriel event.
It all marks a break away from the game's usual mold – one that involves yearly expansions and hardcore content (think Veteran difficulty and the like) – in honor of experiences that far more flavors of player might enjoy.
As Barnes puts it, experiences that "let players figure it out" for themselves… no combat skill required. Plus, "people love secrets," he says. "They love uncovering things." And, there's plenty more to uncover now.
The Elder Scrolls Online - Season One Sails Ahead - YouTube
ZeniMax saw success with content like the Nowhere Vault during playtests, even, as Barnes tells me engagement "was extremely high because everyone was looking in every nook and cranny and trying to figure out "what does this mean" and "does it have a secret to it?"
The devs didn't want to only cater to "the more causal player," though – don't get it wrong. This new format is for everyone, casual or hardcore.
They wanted to create "something that everyone could invest in, like, everyone could hop in." And, although "the combat's not extremely hard," it's a different kind of tricky. "There's still enough that you're feeling engaged," as Barnes describes.
I get it, honestly. I do love a good trial and Veteran-level dungeon here and there myself, but the Nowhere Vault is downright cool. It, and the other new content, offers a new way to engage with the MMO.
It's only the beginning, too. Between the more puzzle-oriented features and bigger events like the High Seas of Tamriel, it's all just a "foundation," according to the dev. ZeniMax plans to "layer on to it as much as we want," and the creators "already have some ideas floating around."
He can't tell me what they are, but I'm admittedly already pondering what might be next for The Elder Scrolls Online. Between that and the mysterious return to Skyrim… I can't wait.
This shift, "renaissance" or whatever you'd like to call it, in content brings back immersive Morrowind-style gameplay (I mean, come on, Rumors) and a fresh take on engagement – and it may just be precisely what the MMO needs.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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