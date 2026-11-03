Lego Godzilla is over 5,300-pieces of kaiju fury, but the price is equally monstrous

Towering over other models at 27.5 inches (70cm), this set packs over 5,300 pieces and shows the king of the monsters firing a nuclear breath attack. Lego Godzilla is due to launch on November 27, and you can get a better look at it via the Lego store. If you're quick and purchase the model from there, you should also receive a free gift with purchase of Godzilla's logo amidst a ruined cityscape and colossal footprint.
This 18+ behemoth of a display piece is packing a mighty 5,363 pieces. Its head, arms, tail, and fingers can all be posed, and it comes with a bolt of blue flame that can be placed within its jaws if you want an action-shot.
Much like the Lego Wallace & Gromit set that fans fell in love with, this kit is part of the Ideas' range – in other words, it's based on a fan-submission that earned 10,000 community votes to become a real model. However, unlike the original design that showed Godzilla hunched over in a classic battle pose, this final draft has him standing up straight to prepare a nuclear blast that's lighting his spines up with an eerie blue glow. If that image seems familiar, it's because the idea comes straight from an iconic moment in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Yep, this version of the lizard is based on the Monsterverse franchise rather than the original Toho design or the more recent Minus Zero movie – as evidenced by a screenshot from King of the Monsters being featured on the back of the box.
While the aforementioned leaks got a mixed reception (with some fans being disappointed by the end result), I'm quite fond of the finished look. Those spines are such a bright blue that they sell the illusion they're glowing, for example, and it helps what could otherwise have been an indistinct lump of gray plastic pop. Did I prefer the more bestial look of the original community design? Yes. But the more I see of this, the more I like it.
Lego Godzilla will officially stride onto shelves this November 27 – though I sincerely doubt it'll take part in the Black Friday Lego deals that are sure to be appearing around then.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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