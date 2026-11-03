Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake devs really were aiming for "puppet-show-like" visuals, producer confirms, all to "express that nostalgia" they felt for the 1998 Nintendo classic

Someone with a vested interest in both series is Takaya Imamura, who designed the Star Fox crew and was the art director of The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, birthing Tingle into the world. He speculated that the new art direction was influenced by puppet shows, which Shigeru Miyamoto is known to love (thanks to Star Fox). Despite being his personal opinion, this suggestion was taken as fact by many, but it turns out he was on the money.
In a new edition of Nintendo's Ask the Developer series, Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake art director Aya Shida notes that "for this game, we wanted to rebuild Hyrule as a rich, dense world that felt as though it could truly exist, while retaining the feel of the original. At the same time, we wanted its colorful and quirky characters to feel like a natural part of that world."
"To help the team understand what we were aiming for, early in development we used phrases like 'a puppet-show feel' and 'the analog feel of practical effects films' as keywords," Shida adds, confirming Imamura's speculation. She explains, "Neither puppet shows nor practical effects films reproduce reality exactly as it is," and that "We also felt that there was some overlap between these forms of expression and the distinctive nostalgia evoked by the original game."
Aonuma adds, "the current development team feels a certain sense of nostalgia" – despite some of them having never played the original – and that "their efforts to express that nostalgia led them to an analog, puppet-show-like feel." But this approach seems to have gotten the Aonuma seal of approval, as he notes, "As one of the original developers, that progression made sense to me."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.