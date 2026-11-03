Ahsoka star says "other well-beloved characters" will appear in live-action in season 2: "Everyone's going to be really happy with them"

Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi suggests more animated characters could make the leap to live-action in season 2
Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger, also confirmed we're getting a "lot of Chopper" in Ahsoka season 2 during an appearance alongside co-stars Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo at L.A. Comic Con, with the fan favorite Clone Wars droid seemingly paving the way for "a lot of other well-beloved characters that we get to spend more time with in live-action."
Esfandi continued, "I think everyone’s going to be really happy with them. I'm very happy about the new characters we get to spend more time with."
The Star Wars series, of course, has already brought over plenty of familiar animated names to live-action – including Ahsoka herself, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, Hera, and even slightly deeper cuts such as the David Tennant-voiced droid Huyang.
The first season of Ahsoka also carried on much of Thrawn's storyline that punctuated much of the third and fourth seasons of Star Wars: Rebels. The first Ahsoka season 2 trailer also teased that we'll be hurtling back to the Clone Wars era for a series of scenes between Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka, AKA 'Snips'.
But Ahsoka won't just be concerned about the past. Rosario Dawson also suggested on the same panel that the Disney Plus show should pose some intriguing questions for the future, too.
Dawson said, “I think especially the way the series… how it comes together… I think the direction we end up going in leads to some really interesting questions and ideas about what the future holds."
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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