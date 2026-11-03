The Wardogs team is planning to take a long break to celebrate the success of its early access release, and CEO Joe Brammer knows that it'll probably be fine because players will have plenty to occupy them – in the form of GTA 6.
Speaking to Edge Magazine, Brammer explains that the team has worked hard to earn the right to play hard. "Everyone has done something that's not in their job description. Everyone wears multiple hats, because they can see the path to success with the product."
With the early access launch of Wardogs in the rear-view, the entirety of developer Bulkhead Studios will be taking an extended break, with leave stretching throughout the entire month of December. It's a bold strategy, but one that Brammer is quick to double-down on.
"We're going to make sure players know they can fuck off in December," he says, suggesting the team does have some idea of the backlog of bug reports and balance complaints that could be waiting for them come January. The hope, clearly, is that those players will be too distracted by something else to be blasting the Bulkhead forums: "Go play GTA 6, we need to detox," Brammer says.
With most games wondering how they'll hope to hold onto their audiences once Rockstar drops its nuke – and Fortnite offering near-unlimited freebies to certain lucky players – it's almost refreshing to see a team unapologetically accepting that its fans will have something else on their minds, and hoping that they'll come back once they're finished with Leonida.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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