The best Oris 8.6 builds in MW4

The best Oris 8.6 build in MW4 is usually based around versatile mid-combat use, allowing you to quick-scope and drop opponents either in multiplayer or in DMZ. If you bought the deluxe edition of Modern Warfare 4 you'll have access to the Volt Edge blueprint for this powerful marksman rifle, and if you build it up further it can raise to the level of one of the best MW4 guns. Below I'll take you through all the best Oris builds so you can create a strong loadout, both for general sniping and for quick-scoping power.
Oris 8.6 quickscope build
Muzzle: ZLR Cold Echo
Barrel: EXP Crosstac 22
Laser: Schlager Visiv-5
Bolt: Lightfire-5 Quick Bolt
Stock: No stock
If you're a slightly insufferable player who wants to treat a sniper rifle like it's a sidearm, this is the build for you. Based around ADS draw speed, fire rate, and control, this is a quick-scope build that allows you to run around the battlefield and rapidly pull the Oris out in a flash to land a quick headshot. Mouse and keyboard players in particular will really be able to point and click their way to strong killstreaks.
Everything here is all about matching that quickscope power. The balance is increasing ADS and damage as much as possible - you want to hit the target quickly, and guarantee the best chance of a one hit KO, which you should be able to do with any shot to the upper body.
This Oris 8.6 mid-range build requires you to have maxed the gun's level out (the Undertow Muzzle is the last thing you'll unlock), but it's worth it. This is a build made for as many situations and playstyles as possible, with the Cronen scope offering a 4x Magnification. You'll generally be using it for mid-range sniping as a result, but it can work very well as a quick-scoper in a pinch, with attachments like the XRK laser boosting ADS speed for such events (and they will happen before long).
Of the two builds, this is definitely the one better suited to the DMZ, setting up on rooftops or at a safe distance and picking off NPCs where you can, or taking down enemy operators before they're able to get closer.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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