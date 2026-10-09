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Best Gears of War E-Day weapon builds and mod locations

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Gears of War E-Day mods are hidden all over the place, so here's where to find the best ones

A Supply Cache where you can equip the best Gears of War E-Day weapon mods
(Image credit: The Coalition)
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To streamline killing enemies as quickly as possible, you're going to need the best Gears of War E-Day weapon builds, so you'll need to find the best mods. As soon as you enter Act 2 Chapter 2, the E-Day map opens up to you, and you're relatively free to explore as you wish.

In doing so, you'll discover weapon mods and upgrade caches, and I'm sure you'll immediately want to know the best Gears of War E-Day weapon mods to hunt down as soon as possible, just as I did. Since weapons mods and extra slots are obtained from Hardcases found around the map and for completing side quests, it can be hard to know where to start, so, here are the best weapon builds and where to find the mods and slots you'll need to craft them.

Best Longshot build

The best Longshot mods in Gears of War E-Day

(Image credit: The Coalition)

The best Longshot build consists of:

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  • Full Metal Jacket
    • Default
  • Skeleton Frame
    • In a hardcase to the south of Monroe Library
  • Forged Barrel
    • In a Hardcase under the Gears Statues in Act 2 Chapter 3
  • Mod slots
    • In a Hardcase near the bloody fountain in Act 2 Chapter 2
    • TBC

The Longshot is a one-hit kill sniper rifle that excels at both wiping out enemy snipers and more nearby foes with the Forged Barrel. There's no need to use any scope on this as the default is perfectly suitable for any use. Since you need to reload after every bullet, accuracy is key here, which we've got with this build, but if and when I find a mod that increases mag capacity, I'll be adding that, too.

Best Prototype Lancer build

The best Proto Lancer Gears of War E-Day mods as seen in the supply cache loadout screen.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

The best Prototype Lancer build consists of:

  • Full Metal Jacket
    • Default
  • Chainsaw Autoloader
    • Obtained during the 'Gear Up' campaign mission early in the campaign
  • Holo Sight
    • In a Hardcase on the first floor, across the street from Carter's Place
  • Cover Brace
    • Found in the Hardcase to the west of the Courthouse
  • Extra mod slots
    • Found in the Hardcase to the west of the Courthouse
    • TBC

The iconic chainsaw gun is back and there are some excellent mods to stick on the Proto Lancer as soon as you have them - not least the Chainsaw Autoloader, which has great synergy with the Full Metal Jacket mod. From here, Holo Sight is essential given it's toggle zoom, meaning you only have to use it when you need it. Plus, since you'll almost always be using your Proto Lancer from behind cover, the Cover Brace is another no-brainer, leading to the perfect full build ones you've unlocked all three slots.

Best Snub build

The best Stub mods shown in the Supply Cache screen.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

The best Snub build consists of:

  • Full Metal Jacket
    • Default
  • Aim Stabilizer
    • In a Hardcase to the south of the Bank of Tyrus.
  • Extended Mag
    • Default
  • Extra mod slots
    • TBC
    • TBC

You're unlikely to get much use out of your Snub, but it can come in handy in short-range combat or when you're out of bullets, so don't overlook these mods. For the best build, you're just going to need to make it more accurate and with a larger mag capacity, with the Aim Stabilizer and Extended Mag, of course with the default Full Metal Jacket in there as well.

Best armor mods

Th best Gears of War E-Day mods for armor.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

These are the best armor mods to equip:

  • Hardened Cover
    • In a Hardcase outside Amberstone Storage
  • Rock Steady
    • In a Hardcase outside Amberstone Storage
  • Proximity Regen
    • In a Hardcase under the flyover at the south of the Chapter 2 map (where a very dark cutscene takes place, but no spoilers)

When you get your armor slots, the build above gives you increased resistance against incoming fire while behind cover, but also allows you to automatically regain health when killing enemies at close range. Rock Steady, meanwhile, improves your accuracy when firing, so it's a great all-round build.

Since you're searching Hardcases and completing side quests to collect these mods, prepare yourself by checking out our guide to the Gears of War E-Day campaign length. We've also got a guide to getting your friends involved with Gears of War E-Day co-op, so don't forget to let them in on the best mods, too.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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