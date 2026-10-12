As Gears of War E-Day servers take a battering following DDoS attack, The Coalition is "continuing to monitor and mitigate" the damage

If you've been taking on the Locust horde in Gears of War: E-Day lately, you might have noticed some disruption in online play. The servers have been subject to DDoS attacks, but The Coalition is on the case and normal service is expected to resume in the near future.
The developer posted about the incidents on social media. "Earlier today, some players experienced intermittent disconnects, login issues, or other service disruptions in Gears of War: E-Day," a post on Twitter says. "These issues were due to distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks targeting our online services."
Repairs are underway, and the tweet notes the devs are keeping an eye on things. "Our teams are continuing to monitor and mitigate this activity," the post continues. "We’ll provide updates if there are any significant changes."
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The tweet ends by thanking fans for being patient and understanding. It's unclear how much damage the attackers caused or how badly the systems were impacted, but it was likely fairly noticeable and widespread if it necessitated an official response.
This is a frustrating turn since the game only came out last week, on October 6, and it's the big return for one of Xbox's flagship series. Many have likely already finished the campaign, and are now getting stuck right into the multiplayer - or they glossed over the single-player elements in favor of blasting and chainsawing others online.
Now, those plans have been delayed. In the responses, some users are noting they've been waiting a number of hours for servers to stabilize again, indicating it's been stop-start the last while. You can probably expect that to persist throughout today, before The Coalition managed to completely firewall the DDoS culprits.
Nobody said taking on the Locust would be easy. Sometimes it just takes a little more patience than you'd like. Remain steadfast.
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Gears of War E-Day sold just 62k copies on Xbox versus 1.7 million Game Pass players, analyst estimates: "The $70 premium SKU is – functionally – dead on Xbox"