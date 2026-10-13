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Are Gears of War E-Day servers down?

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We've got the latest on why Gears of War E-Day servers might be down and what error codes mean

The Gears of War cog and skull logo glows in bright red and black in the Gears of War E-Day loading screen.
(Image credit: The Coalition)
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If you're having trouble with Gears of War E-Day servers being down or you're seeing an error code when trying to log into the online multiplayer game, then you're probably pretty frustrated. Unfortunately, I can't fix the problem, but I can tell you a bit more about why it's happening, what you can do in the meantime, and what your error code might mean.

What to do if the Gears of War E-Day servers are down?

A 5 minute wait time appears on screen while Gears of War servers are down.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

Since launch, the Gears of War E-Day servers have had some problems. While in-game messages blamed this on overcrowding, it later turned out this was in fact due to DDoS attacks, as confirmed by The Coalition. Hopefully this sort of issue won't happen again, but if you do find that E-Day servers are down or you're put in a queue, you can still access the brilliant campaign in offline mode. If you've not tried it yet, it's definitely worth a go, as you can read in our Gears of War E-Day review.

Thanks to Gears of War E-Day co-op options, this means you can enjoy the campaign on your own or in split screen couch co-op even when the game's online servers are down.

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If that's not for you, there are a few other classic options you can try. First off, always try turning your device and your router off and on again (it's a joke for a reason). If you're playing on Steam, you can also try verifying the game's files. To do this:

  • Close the game.
  • Open your Steam library.
  • Right click on Gears of War E-Day in your library list.
  • Select the 'Installed Files' tab.
  • Click on 'Verify integrity of game files'.

If none of that works, then all you can do is wait for the issue to be fixed. In that case, keep an eye on official channels, such as the Gears Community X feed.

Gears of War E-Day error codes

The Elias-Gutpuncher Gears of War E-Day error code appears on screen.

(Image credit: The Coalition)

If you're seeing an error code instead, there are a few reasons that could be to blame, and I'll go through them and their fixes right here.

  • drone-snub
    • If you're using a VPN, try turning it off.
  • quentin-ephyra
    • Xbox Quick Resume issue. Fully close and relaunch the game.
  • gill-gutpuncher
    • Reset your device's date and time settings.
  • manu-boomshot
    • Try restarting your router and device.
  • drone-snub
    • Try restarting your router and device.
  • elias-gutpuncher
    • Try restarting your router and device.
  • marcus-lancer
    • A developer fix has now been issued for this one.

If you see any of these, give the options above a try, but I can't promise they'll fix anything. Sometimes these things are beyond our capabilities, and you'll just have to wait for a server-side fix.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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