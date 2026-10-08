Next Gears of War game won't "take nearly as long," The Coalition boss promises after 7 year wait between Gears 5 and E-Day

After the seven year wait between Gears 5 and Gears of War: E-Day, The Coalition studio head Mike Crump says we won't be waiting quite as long for what's next.
Gears of War: E-Day is finally out after being announced back in June 2024, and by extension has ended the series longest hiatus. Gears 5 was released all the way back in 2019, following a three year wait between it and Gears 4 – which in turn only took three years to release after the launch of Gears of War Judgement. In fact, the entire original trilogy released within a five-year span, meaning the wait between 5 and E-Day has been pretty significant for fans.
Speaking to the BBC, Crump promises that E-Day will set a "great foundation" for the future of the series, and that "the next game will not take nearly as long." However, reports out of the studio ahead of launch were that of fear that Microsoft would be laying off staff members following the release of the game and as part of the company's planned 3,200 job cuts by the end of the fiscal year (with the game's story director being laid off just before launch).
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Crump acknowledges this, saying: "What I say to myself, what I say to the team, is we just [sic] we need to focus on the things that we can control." He adds, "For us that's about shipping a great game that people are going to love and I feel like, as a team, we've done that."
Gears 5 pretty famously ended with a massive cliffhanger, so naturally fans have been waiting to see the resolution of that, and still are given that E-Day is a prequel to the entire series. But thankfully, it sounds like it won't be seven years away.
Gears of War E-Day review: "Brings Gears back to the cutting edge of shooters."
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