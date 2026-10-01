Gears of War: E-Day's offers one of the best settings ever made for a shooter, then destroys it. Crunchy shootouts and a groundbreaking adaptive cover system makes every shootout dynamically chaotic, but the devastated city of Kalona is the real star of this show.
Reasons to buy
+
Excellent third-person gunfights
+
Kalona is a feat of level design
+
A Band of Brothers-esque cast of soldiers Going Through It
As Gears of War: E-Day's launches, developer The Coalition is being thinned by more Xbox layoffs. It's a heartbreaking circumstance by any metric, but the timing feels crueler since rolling credits on E-Day's campaign and seeing the extent of their triumph – an ode to big-screen action that restores Gears to the cutting edge of third-person shooters.
This is a review-in-progress until E-Day's multiplayer elements come fully online (some of which we previewed previously). But E-Day's campaign, which can be played with one to four players, is a triumph on its own merit. Far from the poorly-disguised corridors that make up many shooter campaigns, here is a city that has been built in excruciating detail, only to be torn down around you.
Why Trust GamesRadar+
I'm a lapsed Gears of War fan from the Xbox 360 days, but E-Day's prequel setting and strides in cover-shooting drew me right back. I played with a PC code provided by the publisher, and spent 16 hours completing E:-Day's campaign, doing most optional missions but not paying too much mind to collectibles. – Reviewer Andy Brown
Good kid, bad city
Kalona is an industrial city, with Gothic streets criss-crossing between dockyards and military forts. Headlines splashed across billboards celebrate the end of a war fought against the Union of Independent Republics (UIR). Kalona's gothic grandeur has been untouched by the war – I'm reminded of New York City's celebrations post-World War 2, which in pictures seems far removed from the European mainland's devastation.
Release date: October 6, 2026 Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X Developer: The Coalition, People Can Fly Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
The conflict casts a long shadow over returning Gears protagonists Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. Brought closer by the death of Dom's brother and Fenix's squaddie Carlos Santiago, who died fighting the UIR, the pair are ditching a military ceremony to get drinks when the titular Emergence Day begins. The earth cracks open and hordes of subterranean humanoids – some scuttling on all-fours, others geared with guns and armor – spill onto the surface to kill indiscriminately. The horror is awfully believable: civilians are slaughtered as they run while fire and sinkholes lay waste to Kalona itself; leaving Fenix and Santiago to try and link up with a back-footed defense alongside fellow Gears Carter and Reyes.
With E-Day's campaign set entirely within Kalona, The Coalition shows its destruction in unflinching detail. Hammering home that this is happening as we play, E-Day rarely cuts away from Fenix – who leads Bravo Squad from one fire to the next – and instead uses returning locales to ground Kalona's downfall. One setpiece, Legacy Bridge, is used several times – but with the campaign's full-throttle pacing makes it feel like lifetimes have passed between each visit, to say nothing of the city falling apart around it. I'm reminded of Halo 3: ODST's excellent single-setting, which made you ache for New Mombasa through reminders of the world that was.
The bleak tone is surprisingly complementary for Gears' larger-than-life action, personalities, and load-bearing use of the word "fucker". But even the latter is additive to E-Day's story. In the moments we spend with Fenix, Bravo Squad, and other survivors; the bravado is stripped back to explore grief, trauma, and humanity. And going so long without discussing shootouts (in a Gears of War game!) speaks to the strength of E-Day's setting. But this is an action game first and foremost – not that any reminder is needed.
Reloaded
Gears of War: E-Day is the best cover shooter I've played since the series' Xbox 360-era heyday. Where 2024's excellent Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 thrived by pushing its scale and melee combat, E-Day reaches new heights for cover shooters in a more literal sense – turning encounters into scrappy, fluid gunfights. An adaptive cover system means nearly anything can be used, not just ol' reliables like car bonnets and concrete corners, and on plenty of occasions I'm saved by Fenix's willingness to dive behind shin-high rubble and shoot whilst lying on his back. Cover being more naturalized does wonders for Kalona – the absence of traditionally signposted cover makes it feel like a city, not a level.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Surviving is tricky, even on normal difficulty. The Locust are smart foes and know how to press an advantage. Twitchy crawlers rush at your position even as well-armed Drones dig in and fire from cover, the latter preferring to shoot and flank rather than charge forwards. Unique enemies reveal themselves across the campaign, and are deployed rarely enough that they are always an 'oh shit' moment – be it acid-spitting toad-creatures or, to coin an in-game description, "floating ballsacks" that rain fire from above.
In your corner, precision and brute force are equally viable. For most of the game I opt to play at mid-range where possible, using bolt-action rifles to carefully pick off targets. But limited ammo means you'll often fight with whatever gun you can scavenge, and after one such fight in an overrun train station, I grew attached to the Gnasher shotgun – its buckshot initially feels lackluster, but when you're close enough to fire without first aiming, it's devastating.
There were several times when E-Day sold me on a gun I had initially written off. Weapon and armor mods, found in hardcases across the city, are deliciously impactful. My favorite switches the Gnasher to slug rounds, allowing it to capably pop Drone heads from several meters, and my Longshot sniper rifle was unrecognizable by the end of the game, having swapped its long-range scope for an over-the-shoulder reticle in tandem with a mod that reloads its chamber with every headshot.
The result is so much variety that I struggle to draw the line under examples – it would be sacrilege, surely, to not praise the acid-spitting Incinerator shotgun, or the return of the Lancer assault rifle. The Lancer is Gears' most famous weapon, thanks to the iconic chainsaw blade fixed beneath the barrel like a bayonet. But, I find melee disappointing in E-Day – a little too soft and weightless in comparison to trading desperate gunfire from cover.
It took me 16 hours to finish E-Day's five-act campaign. That includes most of its side objectives – not to chase down collectables, but because I wanted the extra shootouts they promised. I rolled credits days ago, and feel the same melancholy that finishing a good book can leave me with – in this case, a testament to those engrossing few days in Kalona.
Once Gears of War: E-Day's multiplayer elements are online, I'll return to talk about them and score the game as a whole. But if your interest lies solely in single-player, let me save you the wait – yes, E-Day is as good as it sounds.
Disclaimer
Gears of War: E-Day is being reviewed on PC, with code provided by the publisher.
Gear up for your next adventure! We've rounded up the best shooters to play in 2026.
Andy Brown is the Features Editor of Gamesradar+, where he shares a lifelong love of games with delightful readers - that's you!
From strategy games to RPGs and shooters, Andy dabbles in a bit of everything. Just don't get him started on Total War, or his delightful two huskies.
What is a hands on review?
'Hands on reviews' are a journalist's first impressions of a piece of kit based on spending some time with it.
It may be just a few moments, or a few hours. The important thing is we have been able to play with it ourselves and can give you some sense of what it's like to use,
even if it's only an embryonic view.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.