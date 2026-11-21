The Big Flush in GTA 6 is an optional mission, but it's well worth your time for a permanent stamina upgrade. You can start this GTA 6 mission from Chapter 1 onwards, and once it's done it's incredibly useful reward will allow you to do energy-draining activities, like running and swimming, for longer. It's also just a fun side mission to do. After finding an odd poster in a men's bathroom stall, you are enlisted to help oddball Dr. Merle to prove his bizarre conspiracy theory that the government is stealing DNA from poop (which is seemingly based on a real report about Putin) and things only get stranger from there.
How to start The Final Flush mission in GTA 6
To start The Final Flush mission in GTA 6, go to the bathroom block toward the north tip of Corsair Key in Mariana County (just north-east of Key Lento). It should be easy to find as it's the only building in Corsair Key. Enter the men's toilet and you'll see a handmade poster on the wall that says "Stop! Don't Flush.
Scan to learn the truth #NOFLUSHERS" with a QR code attached. Use your WaiNK IT app to scan the code and you'll receive a message from an Automated Machine that tells you to reply "TRUTH" to join the No Flushers movement. Select the "Truth" reply and you'll receive another message telling you that whoever is messaging will be at Frank's Waffles in Vice City. If asked, you need to repeat the code: 00-00-02.
You need to meet the mystery No Flusher at Frank's Waffles in the Tequesta neighborhood of Vice City, in Vice-Dale County. When you enter the waffle house, you'll find a man muttering to himself in one of the booths nearest the toilets. However, he seemingly won't appear if it's not night time, as, when I went during the day, the mission icon had a padlock on it and the man wasn't there.
When you get near the man, he covers up whatever he's working on and tells you that he's holding a royal flush. When he asks do you have a "coda for that?," hold LT/LR while looking at the man to bring up the dialogue menu and select the code option with X/A.
The oddball man is Dr. Merle, who quickly ingests a tracking device and begins waffling (no pun intended) about his conspiracy theory that the poop of Leonida citizens isn't actually going to the sewers but is instead going to a secret government DNA siphoning center. He then goes to the corporate-controlled bathroom to deposit the tracking device into the federally-controlled sewers, so you can track where Leonida's bowel movements go to the source of the whole operation.
Follow Dr. Merle's directions in GTA 6
Once Dr Merle is done in the bathroom, follow him to his van outside. Follow his verbal directions to follow the tracker and it'll take you to the sewage treatment plant in Hamlet in Vice-Dale County. Follow the waypoint to park the van on the coast then follow Dr Merle on foot to the plant.
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When you reach the plant's fence, Dr. Merle begins unlocking a metal gate so that you can get inside and asks you to keep an eye out. Keep an eye on the road on the other side of the gate as a van will soon approach. If the driver stops and asks what you're doing, the best approach is to use the "Defuse" dialogue option to tell the worker you're simply fixing the gate.
Find the tracker in GTA 6
Once you're inside the sewage treatment plant ground, you're tasked with finding the tracker. The best approach is to head toward the area highlighted pink on your GTA 6 map until you see the two works chatting. Approach them and, when asked if you are electricians, use the "Lie" dialogue option to go along with their theory. Go through the open metal gate to the left of the works, then slightly right and you'll see a set of double doors. Enter these doors to enter the facility.
Search for a way down with Dr. Merle in GTA 6
Once you get inside Dr. Merle starts to freak out because the tracking device is apparently below your feet, but there's no obvious way to reach it, so he asks you to find a way down. Go up the metal stairs in this room and you'll find a control panel on the platform above. Select Triangle/Y to interact with the panel.
To open the stairs that lead downstairs, all three lights on the left of the control panel need to be turned to green. So, push the buttons next to the two red lights (the middle and bottom ones), to turn them green, then tilt the main lever on the panel. A secret staircase leading downstairs will then open up where Dr.Merle is sitting.
Should you enter the sewage treatment plant chamber in GTA 6?
Go down the stairs and you'll enter a room with a large, mysterious-looking chamber. Determined to prove his DNS-siphoning theory is correct, Dr. Merle gets into the chamber– which soon begins to fill with liquid – and asks you to flush him. Press the red button on the control panel in front of the chamber to do so.
Unfortunately, this puts the water authority on your case. They warn over a loudspeaker that the authorities are on their way and that the chamber is highly toxic, so you absolutely should not step inside it. Step inside the chamber and you'll automatically be flushed. You wake up (somehow) outside Jason's House with a notification telling you your max stamina has increased.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
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