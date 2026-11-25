Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals are hitting the shelves this week, with Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and Target all launching official sales and Ninty itself dropping the holiday bundle of the year. The heavy hitter here is the Mario Kart World package, shedding $50 from its $549.99 MSRP to land at the same $499 price as the handheld by itself - only with a free copy of the game and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual included as well.
Already got a handheld? That's where Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 game deals come in handy. A range of titles are $20 off officially right now, giving us the first major discount on Donkey Kong Bananza as well as a chunky reduction on games like Kirby Air Riders and Super Mario Party Jamboree.
Those first party Black Friday Switch deals are still all holding their position on the shelves (impressive considering I've seen bundles selling out the weekend before the main event in years gone by), but third party accessories and games are also getting involved. We've been hands-on with all the latest and greatest gadgets for the entire Switch 2 and OG Switch lifespan, so we're bringing you the biggest discounts on the tech we recommend every day right here.
We've still got a couple of days to go before Black Friday proper, but there's already plenty to sink your teeth into before the turkey's even served. You'll find our top picks below, but we're live tracking price drops and stock levels throughout the whole event further down the page as well.
I've been tracking Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for over seven years now, starting as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar. That's where I learned how to spot value on the shelves, and price track to find the deals that are actually worth your time. In my time at GamesRadar+ I've been hands-on with the latest and greatest Switch and Switch 2 accessories. That means I know the gadgets you should be prioritizing and how much you should pay for them.
A range of retailers have the Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle live on the shelves this Black Friday, but Amazon is shedding an extra 99 cents off that final price. This is Nintendo's headliner this year, with a free copy of the latest kart racer and three months of Switch Online.
Donkey Kong Bananza launched not long after the Switch 2 itself, but it's been stuck at full price since then. Today's Black Friday price marks its first major saving on that $69.99 MSRP and its lowest price ever by some way.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is usually a steal whenever it's on sale, considering its $27.99 starting price and excellent performance in our testing. It typically only ever hits $17-$18 during day to day discounts, but Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals have it at its lowest price yet this week.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is dropping just below its usual $50 - $55 sale position this Black Friday. The Nintendo Switch 2 controller launched at $69.99, offering a pro experience with a few extra bells and whistles. At $47.39 this docked gamepad is cheaper than ever.
It's a premium Switch 2 accessory, but if you're missing those back buttons in handheld mode the CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is at a brand new record-low price at Amazon. The $99.99 Joy-Con replacement dropped to $79.99 in October, only to return to full price in the Black Friday lead up. Now you'll find it for its best deal yet - $74.99.
Turtle Beach's Switch 2 headset is only $1 more than that budget case
Need some audio for those handheld travels? Don't dismiss this super cheap headset.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is already excellent value at $27.99, the price we awarded it 4/5 stars at last year. It's regularly on sale for between $17 and $18, though, making it an incredibly easy recommendation even in a regular sale.
The cheapest we've seen the simple cups is $17.73, but it's down to $14.99 in this week's Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals - a fantastic price considering the level of power retained in the audio itself. While it's not going to give SteelSeries, Razer, or Corsair anything to worry about, we were still impressed with the power and detailing in this sound at a $30 price point.
It ticked all the right boxes in testing; slick design, comfortable form factor, easy connection, and a value-packed price point. Those after fancier features will still be left wanting here, but anyone after a quick and easy upgrade over the system's speakers will be happy here.
The PowerA Slim Case isn't a particularly flashy recommendation, but it is a damn good clamshell at its lowest price yet this Black Friday. The $19.99 padded shell isn't shy of a discount day to day, but it typically caps at about $15. It's a smaller saving, but this is the first time I've seen it down to $13.99, a 30% discount all-in.
You'll notice there isn't a mesh pocket for extra accessories here. That's why I find myself recommending it so often. While you'll be keeping your cables and earbuds separate, these pockets can often be abused when the depth of the top panel can't support them. Stuffing them with extra tech puts pressure on your screen (and thumbsticks, when pushed to the sides) - pressure that I've never fully trusted when everything's zipped up.
Been holding out on a handheld all year? Got caught out by September's price increase? Simply looking to stock up on accessories ahead of the holidays? We've got you.
We've been testing, reviewing, and recommending Switch 2 games and gadgets since launch, prioritizing tech based on value for money. That's given us a whole wad of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to price-watch all year round. All that tracking comes down to this week, as we bring you only the Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals that are actually deals - on the tech and titles we recommend on the daily.
We'll be here throughout the whole event, so stick with us for a rundown on all the discounts you need to see this week.