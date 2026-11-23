With the sale just a few days away, the early Lego Black Friday deals are already beginning to fly - and considering how good the offers are right now, it's the perfect time to jump in regardless of whether you want smaller playsets or showstopping display pieces.
That's because the construction toy tends to enjoy its biggest discounts toward the end of November. I've been reporting on both the sale and the best Lego sets at GamesRadar+ for years now, and traditionally find these offers to be the strongest we'll get all year. That's true across a range of themes and budgets, so it's the Lego Black Friday deals are worth taking advantage of regardless of what you want.
Because of my time spent in the sale trenches, I'm bringing you the most tempting price cuts as well as advice on how to take advantage of the event. No matter whether you want to know how to identify a good deal or you're just looking for the biggest Black Friday Lego deals, you're in the right place.
Curated by
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin has been writing about Lego on GamesRadar+ for around eight years, but he's been a fan since he was first able to click bricks together as a kid in the 1990s. He's usually got a few projects on the go, and is currently putting together the Star Trek Enterprise Bridge set.
Feeling festive? If not, putting this kit together will make you feel that way pretty quick. While my price comparison software is saying that isn't a record low price (we did see a very brief dip to $28 last week), that's incredibly rare and seems to be a random one-off. Because this model now has a 'Black Friday deal' badge, I doubt we'll see anything better for the time being.
We've got another record low price on our hands, this time for a really sweet multi-build set that can become a fox, squirrel, or owl. It has the all-important Black Friday deal badge too, which means it shouldn't drop any further in price.
It's not the biggest price cut, but the fact that it's so darn affordable makes this a very good Lego Black Friday deal if you're tracking down gifts for a younger loved one who adores Bluey. It's never been cheaper, and has a Black Friday badge so is unlikely to drop in price any further.
Of all the Lego figures to drop in 2026, this is one of the best - we had a good time with it in our Lego Shrek, Donkey, & Puss in Boots review. The set has never been cheaper than it is now, and considering it only came out a few months ago, that's noteworthy.
Record low price? Roger roger. This kit based on Phantom Menace doesn't ever really go below $120 (with only a couple of exceptions), so seeing it hit $84 is noteworthy. If you wanted an ode to the prequels, now's your chance.
If you want a treasure trove of traditional bricks to work with either for your kids or a project you're cooking up, this is the set for you. It's not a record low price for the Black Friday Lego deals, but it is a lot better than the average cost of £32-£34.
If you're hoping to get into the Christmas spirit but also love Star Wars, I've got good news - this absolutely magnificent set has had a huge price cut. It's such a fun idea and adds a little festive flair to any setup.
OK, this is a big deal both figuratively and literally. So far as I can tell, this is a record low price and we've never seen anything better on the set since it launched in October 2026 - AKA just a month ago. It's by far the standout of the Poke-range thanks to a Polly Pocket style design that opens up to reveal a scene, so I suspect this is gonna be very popular.
One of the biggest and hottest new sets of the year just got its first ever discount, and from what I can tell, it won't go any lower for Black Friday - it's got a Black Friday badge, meaning that price should stay the same across the sale.
This delightful little set perfectly recreates the iconic DeLorean from Back to the Future, and now it's verging into impulse-purchase territory. There's a bigger version, but it's nowhere near as affordable as this... and this one still looks amazing. Plus, it's never been cheaper than it is now.
In terms of what you should prioritize when tracking down discounts, record low prices (identified using price-comparison software like CamelCamelCamel) are obviously the ideal situation because you know an item's never been cheaper. But when that's not possible, I'd always keep an eye on average costs. If the product in question is a lot cheaper than the batting average (as shown by price-matching sites), you should be safe to dive in.
Beware the third-party knock-offs
Lego Black Friday deals seem to draw all the cheap rip-offs out of the woodwork (Amazon's listing pages become inundated with them, for instance), so be careful out there. Yes, I know - they often look amazing, seem very close to the real thing, and are a fraction of the price. But those listing images can be deceiving, and they're not always the best made. If there are enough positive user reviews then it could be worth a go, but I'd normally advise steering clear just in case you're disappointed by the result,
Tips and tricks to make the most of Black Friday
Before we get started, here are a few things worth bearing in mind as we delve into the discount mines in search of Lego gold. These are my guiding lights when tracking Black Friday Lego deals, so should prove useful to you too.
💲Use price comparison software: I'd highly recommend using price-matching software like CamelCamelCamel if you aren't already. These sites help you find the lowest ever price of an item, its average cost, and its history. That way you'll know if the discount you're looking at is actually a bargain or not. Not all savings are created equal, after all, so this should help you make an informed decision.
⭐ Check for 'Black Friday deal' badges: While there are hundreds of discounts floating around stores every single day, I'd be wary of hitting checkout unless the product in question has a 'Black Friday deal' badge. That means the price shouldn't change over the course of the sale, so you theoretically won't get surprised by a further discount.
Hey folks! My name's Benj, and I'm the Tabletop & Merch Editor here at GamesRadar+. That means I'm responsible for all of our Lego coverage, from news and reviews to buying guides. Because I've been with the site since 2018, I've got plenty of advice on how to make the most of Black Friday Lego deals. I'll be leveraging all that insider knowledge so that you can secure the best bargains around, no matter what you're on the lookout for.
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