Cyberpunk 2 creative director Igor Sarzyński is going through it on behalf of all open-world game developers on social media thanks to the release of GTA 6.
In a post on Bluesky, Sarzyński says, "GTA 6-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real." The Cyberpunk 2 director calls Rockstar Games' latest "probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history," citing "scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all," adding its "just a technological and creative miracle." He then (hopefully) jokingly notes, "Cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now."
GTAVI-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression is real. probably the single greatest artistic achievement in history, i mean it. scale, density, coherence, thoughtfulness of it all, just a technological and creative miracle. cyberpunk 2 is cancelled, imma go sweep autumn leaves in my backyard now.
He follows this post up with a more serious take, saying, "I think we're doing something of our own, with a different unique flavor. GTA is impressive in a way all great art is, it expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed."
GTA 6 has inspired all sorts of praise from CD Projekt Red in general. Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski gave his congrats on launch day, while associate game director of Cyberpunk 2, Paweł Sasko, said that Rockstar has created what he calls a "generational banger."
While I don't think CD Projekt will be one of them, there will undoubtedly be a ton of investors who don't quite understand game development asking why their company can't just make its own GTA 6 and sell over 30 million copies before it even launches – similarly to that time every company was trying to make its own Fortnite. But without access to the sheer amount of time and resources that Rockstar has because it's almost guaranteed to make that money back, a game on this scale simply isn't achievable for many.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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