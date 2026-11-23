The Hunt for Gollum, which sees a band of heroes come together to search for Smeagol and the Ring prior to the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, has now finished filming.
Speaking to The Morning Mosh Pit after revealing the news, Serkis – who is both starring as Gollum and directing the new Lord of the Rings movie – says he is "very excited" about returning to the role which put him on the map.
He added, "He is one of Tolkien's most complex characters, and it definitely bears further examination."
The Hunt for Gollum also stars returning actors Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, and Lee Pace, alongside newcomers Jamie Dornan, Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Leo Woodall.
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The Hunt for Gollum hits cinemas on December 17, 2027, the same day as Avengers: Secret Wars. After Dunesday, are we looking at Barbenheimer 3.0?
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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