The Hunt for Gollum's Aragorn actor says he's not trying to "outdo" Viggo Mortensen: "For me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo"

Jamie Dornan is set to play a younger Aragorn n in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and he's well aware that he's got some big shoes to fill.
"There's pressure when you're trying to follow in those footsteps," Dornan said via ScreenRant. "I've been asked to play a super-iconic role, and I'll do my best. But for me, Aragorn will always be just Viggo. His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honored to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There's no part of me that's trying to outdo him."
The Hunt for Gollum, a story that can be found in the appendices of the original Lord of the Rings novel, takes place between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. A younger Aragorn pays a visit to Gandalf, who sends him off to find Gollum so they can stop him before he divulges information about the One Ring to Sauron.
The cast includes Andy Serkis, who directs and returns as Gollum, Sir Ian McKellen, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Lee Pace, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Leo Woodall (who was originally rumored to take over as young Aragorn, but he's playing Halvard instead).
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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