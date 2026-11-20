Grand Theft Auto 6 has stunned players as well as other game developers, with Naughty Dog veteran and Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet world design director praising the game with a mix of disbelief and hyperbole.
"I've made video games for 19 years and GTA VI appears to me as a Bugatti Veyron would to a nervous Victorian child," Barclay says on Twitter. The Veyron 16.4 can reach 100km/h in 2.5 seconds, Bugatti claims, whereas a Victorian child would obviously need considerable setup time and mechanical assistance – that is, a trebuchet – to even approach such speeds.
Barclay worked on Star Wars: Battlefront 3 at Free Radical Design, The Shoot at Cohort Studios, and also put in years at Crytek and Cloud Imperium Games before joining Naughty Dog in 2016. On his blog, he goes into great depth on the making of The Last of Us Part 2 among many other games and ideas.
"I'm always astonished that their environmental lighting is mostly dynamic and looks as good if not better than most baked lighting," Barclay says of Rockstar in a separate post. "They do matte style overcast lighting during cloudy days that looks so realistic I just sit and look at the street," he adds.
Tim Soret, head of The Last Night developer Odd Tales, agrees with Barclay. "I concur. It truly is alien technology. Hard to comprehend," he says in a post.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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