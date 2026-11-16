Jump To:

The ultimate GTA 6 kit list, top tech to help Leonida shine

News
By
Published

Rev the engines in style

PS5 and Xbox Series X accessories around a GTA 6 logo on a purple background
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:
0

GTA 6 is just around the corner, so anyone upgrading their setup ahead of the biggest release of the year is going to have some work to do. We've been hands-on with the latest and greatest in PS5 and Xbox Series X tech. That means we know the best way to play, hear, and see GTA 6 in all its glory on November 19.

We've spent the last weeks nailing down the best controllers for GTA 6 as well as the best headsets for GTA 6, and now we're bringing everything together (alongside our top picks from the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors) in one ultimate kit list.

Here, you'll find the best PS5 controllers and best Xbox Series X controllers for Rockstar's Miami adventure specifically, alongside the best gaming headsets we've had on the noggins so far. Not everything sits right at the top of the price scale, though, some of our top picks sit among the cheapest on the market.

Whether you need new kit to return to gaming or you're polishing up the perfect Leonida experience, you'll find our full GTA 6 ultimate kit list just below.

PS5 GTA 6 kit list

Xbox GTA 6 kit list

Best displays for GTA 6

We're also tracking all this year's early Black Friday deals for gamers so you can keep an eye on the biggest savings so far, as well as the best Black Friday PS5 deals to boot.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Denis Villeneuve also thanked the other actors who auditioned for James Bond
    1
    Bond 26 director responds to Robert Pattinson's casting: "He has the timeless soul of 007"
  2. 2
    RAM manufacturers file a motion to dismiss the price-fixing lawsuit against them, Judge says no
  3. 3
    Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a masterclass in remakes, Final Fantasy Resonance lead says
  4. 4
    13-year wait for GTA 6 ends with a community-run event in GTA 5's Los Santos
  5. 5
    D&D World of Warcraft designer hopes "to push the rest of the design team forward" with new skills learned from making this book