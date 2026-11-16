The ultimate GTA 6 kit list, top tech to help Leonida shine

GTA 6 is just around the corner, so anyone upgrading their setup ahead of the biggest release of the year is going to have some work to do. We've been hands-on with the latest and greatest in PS5 and Xbox Series X tech. That means we know the best way to play, hear, and see GTA 6 in all its glory on November 19.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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