Miraculously, Rockstar has met the moment with GTA 6. Years of anticipation, an unparalleled budget, and unprecedented hype have culminated in a reception unlike anything I've seen in my 10 years writing about video games. GTA 6 is a bona fide masterpiece, according to pretty much every review out there, boasting an earth-shattering 99 Metascore, tying with 1998's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for highest rated game of all time despite having far more reviews factored in. It's a great day for Rockstar fans, but it's an even better day for the developers who worked on the game and get to experience such a momentous payoff.
"Having a proper moment at the launch and the reviews coming in," writes associate lead programmer Allan Walton on Twitter. "So happy it’s finally out and it’s been received so well. Congrats to the team who’ve worked so hard for this."
"From us to you. Truly grateful to be a part of this masterpiece. Still feels surreal!" says Rockstar production coordinator Navya Manaswitha.
"HOLY... I don't know what to say, after working on this game for almost 8 years, I'm so proud of what we all accomplished together, I feel like a kid on Christmas morning! I hope you all enjoy!" reads a post from senior environment artist Jonathon Gregory Bick.
"Today's been fucking mental. Best team in the world. Hope y'all have the best time in Leonida!!" reads a reaction from a senior QA tester going by Jodie on Twitter.
Here are some less wordy, but equally expressive, reactions to GTA 6's phenomenal reviews:
GamesRadar+'s GTA 6 reviewechoes many others in calling Rockstar's latest a generational achievement on every level. "GTA 6 is the highest-fidelity sandbox of its generation," writes GR+ editor-in-chief Josh West. "Rockstar has built an open world of truly astonishing scale, scope, and quality. There's a degree of sophistication to everything GTA 6 does, and there's no aspect of the series' gameplay that hasn't been improved over past instalments."
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The games industry is in a pretty messy place right now with ongoing layoffs, difficult AI conversations, and exorbitant hardware prices, but the joy around GTA 6 is infectious today. Very few games, if any, rival GTA when it comes to unifying the audience in jubilant celebration amid so much turbulence, and I'm just grateful to be taking part. Now, it's just a test of patience as people from various time zones await the GTA 6 release time in their region.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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