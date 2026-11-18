If you have an active subscription to GTA+ you will be able to access optional in-game benefits in GTA 6. I'd say that these are nice to have rather than essential, but it's good to know that the subscription service is still providing some nice unlocks while you step away from GTA Online to explore Leonida.
The GTA+ membership unlocks for GTA 6 include a sports car and garage to store it in, some new ways to farm money in Grand Theft Auto 6, and some new ways to get around the absolutely massive GTA 6 map.
Naturally, to access and claim these bonuses you'll need an active GTA+ membership and an internet connection. What you'll find below are details on all of the unlocks and how to access them, some more details on the GTA+ price and benefits, and other key information you'll need before committing to a purchase.
Remember: If you pre-ordered the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, you'll get a free month of GTA+ thrown in. Head into the GTA 6 pause menu, access the Store tab, and you can redeem your month of GTA+ from there – this will auto-renew monthly until you cancel it.
All GTA+ unlocks in GTA 6
So long as you have an active GTA+ membership, you'll be able to access the following in-game benefits in GTA 6. It's worth noting that you won't be able to access all of this from the beginning of the game, with certain aspects only becoming available once you reach certain milestones in the story.
'90s Annis Venturas BLVD Elegy
Get access to an '90s Annis Venturas BLVD Elegy sports car with high-end tunings and an exclusive widebody design. This vehicle may look a little gaudy, but it's the perfect starter car to get an edge in GTA 6 Street Races once you hit Vice City proper.
Single-car garage in Crosstown
Vehicle ownership in GTA 6 is a little tricky to figure out, but you won't need to worry about your 90s Annis Venturas BLVD Elegy getting lost to Leonida as GTA+ membership comes with an exclusive single-car garage in the Crosstown area of the map for storage.
Transit Service Bonuses
GTA+ membership unlocks free bike, Seashark, and scooter rentals, as well as free rides on public transportation. Once you have the RydeMe rideshare app in Chapter 1 you'll get premium access for cheaper fast travel in GTA 6, as well as upgrades from Scooter Bros Premium from Chapter 3 onwards.
Increased sell value
In what is potentially the best benefit from having GTA+ membership for GTA 6, you'll benefit from a 10% increase on all eligible owned vehicles sales. You can't sell any vehicles that are unlocked as part of the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition unlocks, but everything is fair-game at your favorite Pay 'n' Spray.
Store discounts
GTA+ Membership will also get you 10% discounts on weapons, clothes, hairdressers, tattooists, and vehicle mod shops at select businesses across Leonida. If you want to know whether a store is eligible, just find the location in the GTA 6 index and look for a little yellow icon hovering over its name.
What is GTA+?
GTA+ is a premium membership service for Grand Theft Auto players. While it's primarily used as a great way to get monthly cash injections in GTA Online (and a whole host of other items), it also lets you access exclusive GTA 6 in-game benefits and access a rotating library of the best Rockstar games.
How much does GTA+ cost?
GTA+ Membership costs $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.99 per month on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The service is completely optional and can be canceled at any time, with membership renewal occurring monthly. For PS5 and Xbox Series X owners, GTA+ membership can be purchased directly from the PlayStation store, Microsoft store, or from within the Start menu in GTA 6 and GTA Online.
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Is GTA+ worth it for GTA 6?
Whether GTA+ membership for GTA 6 is truly worth it is going to depend entirely on whether you mind parting ways with $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.99 per month. I'd say that you won't get all that much mileage out of the vehicle or garage once you progress past Chapter 2, although the Transit Service Bonus and store discounts will really come in handy if you're wanting to make the most out of your first trip into Leonida.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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