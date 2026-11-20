The word is out – Rockstar has finally revealed the GTA 6 voice cast, and that means various actors are now free to say they've taken part in the game. Naturally, that involves Leonida's favorite princess, Mandy.
As you'll see from the link, GTA 6's Mandy is played by Lexie Shoaibi. Not to hide from her newfound stardom, Shoaibi has taken to her Instagram account to announce the news herself – perhaps bravely, depending on how aware she is of the internet's obsession.
"OK, now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, I can share with you guys a secret, which is that I'm in it!" she says. "I play Mandy, I do her voice-over, and I do her motion capture, and she's a lot of fun. So if you play the game, let me know if you find me."
Oh, players have found her – and are letting her know. I won't get into the quoting business here, but you can see for yourself if you like.
According to IMDb, Shoaibi has done bits and bobs on flicks like Dashboard Light, Atom, and The Good Fight. Her latest role, though, is certainly proving the most viral for the moment.
If you've yet to meet Mandy in GTA 6, you likely haven't been playing for long. Fairly early into the game, Jason is sent on errands by Brian Heder, some of which include getting rent from the likes of, you guessed it, Mandy. The two have clearly met before and perhaps shouldn't meet again, given some of the red flags we see after Jason fixes Mandy's sink. If you can look past the woman in the tiny bikini several sizes too small, you'll notice the various murder props – if the severed finger didn't give it away.
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.