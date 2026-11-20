Once again, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson return as the District 12 victors – and they're not alone, either, with Woody Harrelson also returning as Haymitch Abernathy.
"The energy was great. It was great to have the three of them back," Francis Lawrence, who has directed five out of six Hunger Games movies, tells us when we meet with him in London to discuss the film. "I've done four movies with Jen, and so we remain in touch as with Josh and Woody, and they stay in touch, and so it's not like we haven't seen each other in years and years and years or anything.
"But I think to reunite as a whole for the purpose of making something that's Hunger Games related was really special," he continues. "We're a bit of a family, everybody that makes these movies, and that's crew included. And so, when Jen and Josh and Woody all came in, they landed in Germany, and I remember getting a text from Jen that she and Josh were in the bar having a beer, and I was wrapping. And so, I came in, and Nina [Jacobson, producer] came in, and the DP came in, and this camera operator came in, and our sound guy, and our stills guy, and suddenly there's 40 people who have been making these movies together for years, and that reunion I think was really the special part. A shoot day is a shoot day, and it was nice to do, but I think just having everybody in that whole family that's been there – at least with me since 2012 – together, having a drink before the shoot was really fun."
Sunrise on the Reaping also introduces some newcomers to the franchise, including McKenna Grace as District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner, Joseph Zada as a younger version of Haymitch, and Whitney Peak as Haymitch's Covey girlfriend Lenore Dove Baird.
"I was so giddy. I was really giddy," Peak says of her reaction to the return of Lawrence, Hutcherson, and Harrelson.
Though the return was confirmed by Lawrence before the film was released, there was an attempt at keeping the trio's presence secret on set. "They all had fake names on the call sheet as well," says Zada, with Grace adding: "It was completely fake names, and we were all like, 'Who are the blank faces on the call sheet?' Like, come on!" Says Peak: "Top of the call sheet as well, like, 'Yeah, we know who this is!'"
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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