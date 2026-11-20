Shang-Chi first debuted in 2021's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but as was recently teased by Marvel, we haven't really heard from him since. The character is now set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, where he'll team up in the fight against Doctor Doom.
It's not clear if his absence will be addressed in the upcoming superhero movie, but in a new interview, actor Simu Liu has shared his head canon about where his character has been this whole time, and it actually makes a lot of sense.
Appearing on the Countdown to Doomsday podcast, Liu was asked about what he thinks Shang-Chi has been up to. After some discussion about how he's definitely been fired from his job, Liu shared an insight into his character's backstory.
"I actually think that he's much more likely to go back to Ta Lo," he told the hosts, referencing the gorgeous mystical realm that his characters visits in his movie. "Just because he experiences for such a short period of time before stuff starts to go haywire. But it's really that peace of just remembering what it was like to drive through that for the first time, the experience of the animals but also to reconnect with his aunt and his family, I imagine that's probably really powerful for him."
Liu went on to add that his return may also come "from a place of humility" as "he's just gotten these rings and he has no idea really how to use them." In Liu's mind, he got lucky in the movie's final fight, and ended up channeling the skills of his parents. "I think maybe there was some realization that he had to go and hone his powers still," he added.
Well, it looks like he's mastered them now from what we've seen in the Avengers: Doomsday trailers so far. He's set to face Gambit at some point too, which Liu compared to his iconic bus fight in Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings in an interview with Empire.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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